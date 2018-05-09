Tara Lachapelle on Buffett’s Missed Opportunity for Investors

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tara Lachapelle explains what was missing at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder extravaganza last weekend. While Warren Buffett is always the main event, it would have been a great opportunity to share the stage with his likely successors, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain. Allowing shareholders to get to know them better will ease the eventual transfer of power. This commentary aired on Bloomberg Radio.

