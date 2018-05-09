Surveillance: China is Key for Iran, Petrie Says (Audio)

Greg Valliere, Horizon Investments Chief Global Strategist, ponders whether or not the Democrats have a game plan. Marc Chandler, Brown Brothers Harriman Global Head of Currency Strategy, says everybody and their sister is long emerging markets. Tom Petrie, Petrie Partners Chairman, thinks Iran may have trouble bulking up their technology for greater oil production. Michael Hayden, Former CIA Director, says the president and the administration have yet to articulate Plan B for U.S.-Iran relations. Sonali Basak, Bloomberg News Reporter, joins us to review her Deutsche Bank scoop.

