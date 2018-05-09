Salomons: Iran Adding Fuel to the Fire Under Crude Prices

(Bloomberg) -- With crude rising to $76 per barrel, Iran is adding fuel to the fire but ultimately, the prices has less to do with this, than the imbalance in oil supply and demand, which has been around a lot longer. So says Roelof Salomons, Chief Strategist at Kempen Capital who spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Matt Miller and Guy Johnson after U.S. President Trump outlined the return to sanctions against Iran. Salomons also spoke about the global equity market.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 05:20