Republicans Stand by Trump Midterm Primary Elections (Audio)
Greg Giroux, Bloomberg Government congressional reporter, discusses the result of the midterm primary elections, where republican voters largely stuck by candidates that were campaigning around and supported by President Trump. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
