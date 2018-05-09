Jon Meacham on Trump’s ‘Institutionalized Chaos’ (Audio)

Presidential historian Jon Meacham discusses his new book, "The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels," which looks at times in American history when the population seemed more divided than ever, and how presidential leadership brought people back together. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

