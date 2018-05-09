David Kotok, Chairman/CEO/Chief Investment Officer, Cumberland Advisors spoke with Bloomberg’s Bryan Curtis and David Ingles about Trump, Iran, the Fed and risk appetite.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 07:55