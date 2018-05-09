Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight with host Ramy Inocencio. Oil prices are on fire, trading at the highest since November 2014 as the U.S. aims to curb Iran’s exports. U.S. stocks advanced as energy shares rallied with oil. Walmart’s deal for Flipkart isn’t impressing investors. Bloomberg’s Jessica Summers discusses oil with Daybreak’s Erin Roman.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:21).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.