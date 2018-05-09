In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. A Russian oligarch, AT&T and Novartis got sucked into the Stormy Daniels saga. Investors may see 10-year Treasuries with a fixed 3% coupon for the first time in almost seven years at today’s $25 billion auction. Vodafone overshadowed Deutsche Telekom’s earnings with an agreement to buy German and Eastern European units from Liberty Global. Daybreak’s Christine Harvey discusses Iran and oil markets with host Chris Kirkham.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:46).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB for everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.