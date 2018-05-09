Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s London Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal. Italian bonds endured their worst day this year. Deutsche Bank may deepen U.S. cuts. Host Bryan Curtis discusses the Iran deal decision with Jodi Schneider.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:27).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.