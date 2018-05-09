Corporations on Damage Control After Cohen Revelations (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Bob Bauer, White House counsel under President Obama, discusses revelations that AT&T, Novartis, and many other companies paid money to a consulting firm established by Michael Cohen in exchange for “insight” into the Trump administration. Plus, Joseph Margulies, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discusses Gina Haspel’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where the interim CIA director faced questions about her past and her views on torture. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 15:37