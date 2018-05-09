Corporations on Damage Control After Cohen Revelations (Audio)

Bob Bauer, White House counsel under President Obama, discusses revelations that AT&T, Novartis, and many other companies paid money to a consulting firm established by Michael Cohen in exchange for "insight" into the Trump administration. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

