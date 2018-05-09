Corporate Payments To Cohen Are A Serious Legal Matter: Feldman

Noah Feldman, Harvard Law Professor and Bloomberg Opinion columnist, on the payments that Michael Cohen received from corporations and a Russian oligarch, and the line between lobbying and bribes. John Kilduff, Founding Partner of Again Capital, on the oil markets, and why he expects oil to go to $80-85 a barrel. David Kotok, Chairman and CEO of Cumberland Advisors, on current investment outlook, the labor force and the Fed. Dr. Richard Chin, CEO of Kindred Biosciences, Inc., on the FDA approval of their new topical drug to treat weight loss in cats, and the company’s extensive drug pipeline for pets.

Running time 28:22