Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A.

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Scott Mushkin Managing Director of Consumer Research Wolfe Research Discussing Walmart buying Flipkart.

Julie Johnsson Aerospace Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing her story "Trump Exit From Iran Pact Halts $40 Billion Boeing, Airbus Deals."

Glen Weyl Principal Researcher Microsoft Research New England Discussing his book "Radical Markets: The Uprooting of Capitalism and Democracy for a Just Society." Peter Coy, Bloomberg Businessweek Economics Editor, also participates in the discussion.

Eric Newcomer Reporter:Tech Start-UPS Bloomberg News Discussing news from Uber’s flying car summit in L.A.

David McKnight President David McKnight & Company Discussing the markets and investing.

