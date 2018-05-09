Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - May 9 (Audio)

Host June Grasso feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at President Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Iran Nuclear deal with former CIA official Norm Roule and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer, plus, Disney CEO Bob Iger discuses the company’s latest, expectation-beating, results.

