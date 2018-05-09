Bloomberg Baystate Business: Roadways and Rentals

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. State House News Service reporter Matt Murphy joined us to share some of the latest from Beacon Hill as lawmakers wrestle with proposed changes to the state sales tax. Boston Globe columnist Shirley Leung has some ideas on how to improve traffic conditions in the Seaport. Bloomberg News reporter Jane Lorin told us about new efforts on Capitol Hill to repeal the new endowments tax on large universities, many based here in Boston. City Councilor Michelle Wu joined us to talk about proposed new regulations on Airbnb here in the city. Finally, Colin Hill, the CEO and Founder of GNS Healthcare stopped by for our C-Suite feature.

Running time 51:15