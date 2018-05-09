Blankenship Loses Bid for West Virginia Senate Seat (Audio)
Arit John, Bloomberg News congressional reporter, discusses the results of the midterm primary elections after ex-con coal baron Don Blankenship lost his bid to challenge incumbent democratic senator Joe Manchin. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
