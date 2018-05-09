Asian Higher-Rated Local Currency Bonds Look Good - Westpac

Frances Cheung, Head: Asia Macro Strategy, Westpac, spoke with Bloomberg’s Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner about higher rates, US-China trade and other risks in Asian markets.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 07:37