Schneiderman Steps Down After Abuse Allegations (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Greg Farrell, Bloomberg News legal investigative reporter, discusses Eric Schneiderman’s decision to step down as New York attorney general after several women accused him of physical abuse. Plus, Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, discusses the upcoming confirmation hearings for Gina Haspel, President Trump’s selection to lead the CIA. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 14:48