Pro-Pot Lawmakers to Battle Sessions With Spending Amendments
Lawmakers plan to offer pro-marijuana amendments to fiscal 2019 spending bills as part of their broader push to keep the federal government out of states’ affairs and counter Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s opposition to legalized pot. Bloomberg Government’s Jack Fitzpatrick discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.
