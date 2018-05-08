Powell Says Markets are ‘Aligned’ with Fed (Audio)
Alister Bull, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve team leader, discusses, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s Tuesday statements, where he said that financial markets and the Fed have an understanding about future interest rate hikes. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE