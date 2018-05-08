Hurren: Volatility Fixed While Treasury Issuance Balloons

(Bloomberg) -- The bond sell off was triggered by fixed income volatility which was a leading indicator for other fixed assets says Jub Hurren, Fixed Income Manager at Aviva Investors. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Caroline Hepker that investors are now looking for positive trades. He added that central banks will now be net sellers of treasuries on a global scale.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 07:36