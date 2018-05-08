(Bloomberg) -- Growth remains strong enough to lean portfolios towards emerging markets, says Will Hobbs, head of investment strategy at Barclays. He spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Nejra Cehic and Markus Karlsson as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields have sapped emerging-market assets. He also spoke about how Donald Trump’s decision on the nuclear deal with Iran could impact oil prices.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 10:50