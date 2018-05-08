Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. President Trump pulled out of the Iran deal. U.S. stocks fell as news on the nuclear accord spurred geopolitical concerns. Xi Jinping met with Kim Jong Un in Dalian, the second meeting between China and North Korea’s leaders in less than two months. Bloomberg Daybreak’s John Brinsley talked about the Iran pact with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:54).

