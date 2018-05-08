Election Security Comes into Focus on Primary Day (Audio)

Nafeesa Syeed, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses U.S. election security approaching the November midterms. After concerns of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election, states have come under pressure to beef up election security, but months away from the November midterms, many states still have insufficient polling security. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

