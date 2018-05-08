China Doesn’t Need the U.S. as Much as The U.S. Needs China
Shaun Rein, Managing Director, China Market Research Group, joined Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly to discuss consumer confidence in China, saying he is seeing a rise in optimism now from low-income blue collar workers. He also looks at notable Chinese brands that are set to make more of an international impact and goes on to say President Trump is too focused on protectionism.
Running time 07:26
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE