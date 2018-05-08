Bloomberg Markets: The Bloomberg Business of Equality Summit

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Chamath Palihapitiya CEO/Co-Founder Social Capital Discussing speaking out for equality in Silicon Valley

Stacy Smith Founder and Director USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative How the Inclusion Rider became the hottest Idea in Hollywood. Stacy and her colleagues were the brainchildren the idea.

Alicia Garza Co-Founder Black Lives Matter Discussing her grassroots efforts for equality.

Carolyn Tastad Pres:North America Procter & Gamble Discussing New Myths That Are Holding Women Back.

Wayne Wicker Chief Invsmt Officer ICMA-RC Discussing the markets and investing.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.