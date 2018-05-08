Bloomberg Baystate Business: Green Line and Purple Carrot

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Former Secretary of Transportation for Massachusetts Jim Aloisi talked about the proposed new trains for the Green Line. Purple Carrot CEO Andy Levitt told us about his company’s new funding and their partnership with Tom Brady. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Brian Egger brought us up to speed on the latest in the Wynn casino saga. We heard part of a conversation between Bloomberg’s David Westin and Disney’s Bob Iger. Martin Malin, Executive Director of the Project on Managing the Atom at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center reacted to President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal. Harvard Law Professor Jonathan Zittrain explained what he believes Mark Zuckerberg could do to fix the mess at Facebook. Finally, Massachusetts Restaurant Association President Bob Luz talked about the closing of Smith & Wollensky in Back Bay.

Running time 52:33