For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Watch Live

Leaders Discuss the Business of Equality at Bloomberg's Summit in New York

Blankenship Surges, Despite Trump Warning Against Him (Audio)

Former New York senator Al D’Amato discusses the Tuesday midterm primaries in West Virginia, where Don Blankenship has seen a last-minute surge in the polls, despite President Trump’s Public declarations against the ex-con coal baron. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE