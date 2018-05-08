Blankenship Surges, Despite Trump Warning Against Him (Audio)

Former New York senator Al D’Amato discusses the Tuesday midterm primaries in West Virginia, where Don Blankenship has seen a last-minute surge in the polls, despite President Trump’s Public declarations against the ex-con coal baron. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

