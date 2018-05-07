Trump Presidency Tested in Four Key Primary States (Audio)
Greg Giroux, a congressional reporter for Bloomberg Government, discusses Tuesday’s primary elections in Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina, which could offer a preview of what to expect in the November midterms. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
