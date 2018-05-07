Trader Crackdown Flubs after Litvak, Demos Walk Free (Audio)

Peter Henning, a professor at Wayne State University Law School, discusses why two high-profile bond trader convictions were overturned within hours of each other, likely bringing an end to the government’s five-year crackdown on bond trader behavior. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 08:05