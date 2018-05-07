The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem; Pac-12 Revenue Hits $500M(Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the National Football League’s growing cheerleader problem. For years the NFL has let individual franchises dictate their own policy towards cheer squads. Now, in the wake of a New York Times report that said Washington Redskins cheerleaders were made to pose topless for season ticket holders back in 2013, there’s increased scrutiny for the NFL’s policy. They also discuss the Kentucky Derby -- which drew 150,000 fans in the pouring rain -- and the Pac-12 Conference passing $500 million in annual revenue.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 15:26