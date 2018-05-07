Surveillance: FinTech is the Wild West of Banking, Swonk Says

Jens Nordvig, Exante Data Founder & CEO, says there was a shocking shift in global trade flows in January. Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Senate Candidate (R) & WV Attorney General, says West Virginians are very supportive of the president. Diane Swonk, Grant Thorton Chief Economist, predicts wages will pick up. Jamie Metzl, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, questions if North Korea has any real intentions of giving up their nuclear weapons.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 33:31