Olsen: Pick-Up in Inflation Sentiment is Open Question

(Bloomberg) -- It is an open question when inflation expectations will pick-up and how much - and how quickly - central banks will have to tighten policy. Inflation expectations have been very low and well anchored for a long time, and those expectations are changing very slowly. That is according to Las Olsen, Chief Economist at Danske Bank, who says that down the road he sees more inflation coming from wages. He spoke with Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

