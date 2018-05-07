Kucinich and Cordray Discuss Ohio Gubernatorial Race (Audio)
Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and former CFPB director Richard Cordray, both Ohio democratic gubernatorial candidates, discuss their races and how the Ohio governor’s race could have a larger meaning in the November Midterms. They speak with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE