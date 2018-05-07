Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Oil punched through $70 a barrel in New York for the first time since November 2014, then gave it all back. U.S. stocks pared gains on Trump’s announcement, having risen amid a spate of M&A activity. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed unconcern about rising prices and the impact of oil rising past $70 a barrel. Bloomberg’s Dave Marino talks oil with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:21).

