Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Iran sees a "suitable price" for oil at $60 to $65. Warren Buffett’s accounting-rule "nightmare" duly happened — Berkshire Hathaway had its first net loss since 2009. Rudy Giuliani said he’s leaning against allowing Robert Mueller to interview President Trump in the Russia investigation, calling it "a trap." Host Ayesha Sruti discusses the oil market with Ben Sharples; Richard Macauley talks Iran and Giuliani with Jodi Schneider.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 7:01).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.