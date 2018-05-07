Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Dubai Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. Warren Buffett’s accounting-rule “nightmare” was realized. Iran came out against higher oil prices. President Hassan Rouhani warned the U.S. faces “a regret of historic proportions” if it pulls out of the nuclear pact. Host Richard Macauley hears from Jodi Schneider on the nuclear deal and Giuliani’s latest.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:20).

