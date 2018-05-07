(Bloomberg) -- It would have been remarkable if Labour had won the local council elections in Wandsworth and Westminster says Peter Dowd, Labour Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury. He told Daybreak Europe’s Anna Edwards and Caroline Hepker that overall, Labour did well in London. He added that following Labour’s blow after the general election, the party was using the local election result as a way to consolidate its place as the official opposition.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 06:46