(Bloomberg) -- The markets are anticipating that oil prices will continue to rise says William De Vijlder, Group Chief economist at BNP Paribas. He told Daybreak Europe’s Markus Karlsson and Nejra Cehic that rising oil prices could lead to bad inflation for the U.S. Economy - otherwise known as a stagflationary shock. He added that softer wage growth figures in the U.S. are incongruous with what one would expect from this mature stage of the cycle.

