Bloomberg Opinion Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 5-4-18

Bloomberg Opinion Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.

Guests: Ramesh Ponnuru, Senior Editor of National Review and Bloomberg Opinion columnist: "Let Trump Have His Way on Immigration Policies." Al Hunt, Bloomberg Opinion columnist: "Warren and Sanders Actually Aren’t the Same." Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City: "Medicaid Is Right to Demand Lower Drug Prices." Eli Lake, Bloomberg Opinion columnist: "The West Should Beware of the Korean Peace Trap." Mark Whitehouse, Bloomberg Opinion editor: "Let Consumers’ Complaints See the Light of Day."

Running time 31:10