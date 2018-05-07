Bloomberg Baystate Business: Healthcare, Retirement, the Cod

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about health care, first with a discussion about the possible purchase of Athenahealth by Elliot Management. Janet Wu had a conversation with Athenahealth’s CEO Jonathan Bush last week and had a brief report on that conversation, then Bloomberg Opinion writer Max Nisen weighed in with his analysis of the story. Former Attorney General Scott Harshbarger gave us his take on the possible merger of Partners Healthcare and Harvard Pilgrim. Anne Mostue interviewed Douglas Treco, the CEO of Ra Pharamaceuticals. Ed Farrington of Natixis stopped by to share his analysis of a recent Department of Labor memo on the practice of ESG investing in the management of retirement plans.

Boston Globe reporter David Abel talked about his story on the economic suffering in New Bedford caused by the conviction of the "Codfather" and the suspension of fishing permits by the Federal Government. Abel’s Globe colleague Beth Teitell shared some of her recent tour of a demonstration model for luxury condos being proposed for the Seaport.

Running time 50:39