Biggest Risk For Brands is a Rise of Chinese Nationalism
Jay Milliken, Senior Partner, Prophet, discussed the impact of the trade dispute on international brands in China with Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly. He explains how the most successful brands make a point of localizing when entering the Chinese market, giving examples of companies that have done particularly well at engaging with customers. He goes on to look at Chinese brands that have the best potential to crack the international market.
Running time 07:11
