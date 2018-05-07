Allies Pitch Trump on Iran Deal as Deadline Nears (Audio)

Larry Liebert, Bloomberg News national security editor, discusses an upcoming decision by president Trump concerning U.S. involvement in the Iran Nuclear Deal. As the May 12th deadline approaches, U.S. allies are lobbying the president on their positions on the deal, aiming to sway him to either remain in the deal or exit altogether. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.