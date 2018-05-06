Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend with host Erin Roman. Warren Buffett’s accounting-rule "nightmare" was realized, fueling Berkshire Hathaway’s first net loss since 2009. U.S. stocks look to build on momentum, after rising on Friday the most since April 10 after the jobless rate hit an 18-year low and Buffett boosted his stake in Apple. White House lawyer Rudy Giuliani said he’s leaning against allowing Robert Mueller to interview Donald Trump in the Russia investigation, calling it "a trap."

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:16).

