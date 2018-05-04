YouGov: Labour Didn’t Manage Election Expectations Well

(Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t a bad night for the U.K. Labour Party, gaining seats across the capital and beyond in the local elections. However, in the spin game before the election they didn’t do a good job of managing expectations. That is according to Chris Curtis, Political Researcher at YouGov, who says that with expectations so high their current results look like a disappointment. He spoke with Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson on Bloomberg Daybreak Europe.

