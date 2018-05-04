Trump to Ease NRA’s Fear with Speech at Annual Meeting (Audio)
Alex Wayne, Bloomberg News White House team leader, discusses President Trump’s Friday speech before the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, which comes just months after Trump suggested that he might back stricter gun restrictions. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
