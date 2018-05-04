Trump Says Giuliani will ‘Get His Facts Straight’ (Audio)

Toluse Olorunnipa, Bloomberg News White House reporter, discusses statements from President Trump on Friday, where he told reporters that Rudy Giuliani, the new head of his legal team, would "get his facts straight" on a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

