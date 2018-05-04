For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Trump Says Date, Location Set for North Korea Meeting (Audio)

Bill Faries, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses President Trump’s Friday morning comments, where he said that a date and location had been picked for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

