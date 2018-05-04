Trump Says Date, Location Set for North Korea Meeting (Audio)
Bill Faries, Bloomberg News national security team leader, discusses President Trump’s Friday morning comments, where he said that a date and location had been picked for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
