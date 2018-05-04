Trade Talks End with Little Solid Progress (Audio)

Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses the results of trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in Beijing over the past two days. The talks did not result in any material progress for either country aside from a mutual agreement to continue conversations. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

