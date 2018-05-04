Surveillance: No Need for the Fed to Panic, Coronado Says

Marty Feldstein, Harvard University Professor of Economics, is not happy about a trillion dollar deficit. Alan Krueger, Princeton University Professor & Fmr. Chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, says the White House hasn’t followed through on addressing the opioid crisis. Coronado, President & Founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says we still want to see wage growth climb higher. Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan Professor & Fmr. Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of Labor, briefs us on how tax policy affects families. Kevin Hassett, Council of Economic Advisers Chairman, says over time, U.S. exports should skyrocket due to the administration’s trade policies.

